Roma In Talks With Agents of Everton Target Malcom

Roma are holding a meeting with the agents of Everton target Malcom as they put the finishing touches to a bid to present to Bordeaux.



Everton have been in talks with Bordeaux in an effort to find an agreement to take the Brazilian winger to Goodison Park this summer.











But Malcom prefers a move to Serie A and had agreed to join Inter before the Nerazzurri failed to find an agreement with Bordeaux.



Now Roma are in the hunt and ready to use the proceeds of the sale of Alisson to Liverpool.





According to Sky Italia, Roma are meeting Malcom's agents and working on presenting an official bid to Bordeaux.



Last season's Champions League semi-finalists want to move quickly to take Malcom to the Stadio Olimpico.



They also know Malcom is keen on the move and would choose to join them ahead of Everton.



Tottenham Hotspur have also been linked with the Brazilian and have been in touch with his agents.



But Roma look to be in pole position to sign the former Corinthians star at present.

