06 October 2016

26 August 2015

19/07/2018 - 10:59 BST

Roma Open Talks To Sign Everton and Tottenham Target Malcom As Race Heats Up

 




Roma are trying to push themselves into the transfer negotiations for Everton and Tottenham Hotspur wing target Malcom.

Everton have the clear edge in the race to sign the Brazilian winger this summer and have been in advanced negotiations with Bordeaux in recent days.




Despite Tottenham reportedly getting in touch with the player’s entourage, Everton remain in pole position and are hopeful of closing out an agreement soon.

However, a deal has not been agreed between the Toffees and Bordeaux and according to Sky Italia, Everton are now facing fresh competition from Roma for Malcom’s signature.
 


The Serie A giants have opened talks with the player’s representatives and Bordeaux and are trying to catch up with Everton in the pursuit of the Brazilian.

Malcom has been on Roma sporting director Monchi’s radar for a while and he tried to take him to the Stadio Olimpico last year as well.


Roma are aware that Everton have a considerable edge in the chase, but they are willing to push the boat out in order to land the winger this summer.

And the Giallorossi could soon receive an influx of funds by selling Alisson to Liverpool.

Inter are still only bystanders in the negotiations despite being one of the early movers and have not returned for fresh talks since Bordeaux rejected their initial offer.
 