Roma Won’t Chase Chelsea Goalkeeping Target In Boost For Blues

Roma have dismissed the option of signing Chelsea target Gianluigi Donnarumma as a replacement for Liverpool bound Alisson, giving a boost to the Blus.



The Serie A side have reached an agreement to sell the Brazilian to Liverpool for a world record fee, for a goalkeeper, of €75m and he will undergo a medical with the Reds later today.











The Giallorossi are already working on signing a replacement and Paris Saint-Germain shot-stopper Alphonse Areola has been identified as their top target.



The Serie A giants are already in talks with Mino Raiola, the PSG goalkeeper’s agent, and it seems the Italian super-agent did try to push another one of his clients towards Roma.





According to Italian broadcaster SportItalia, Raiola mentioned Donnarumma as a possibility to Roma but they rejected the option to sign the Italian international goalkeeper.



Roma want to concentrate on the targets they have already identified and Areola is believed to be their top choice.



Raiola has been trying to find a new club for the AC Milan goalkeeper and Chelsea are interested in signing the teenage goalkeeping sensation this summer.



The Italian could move to Chelsea as a replacement for Thibaut Courtois, who is expected to join Real Madrid.



And with Roma not getting involved in the race, a source of competition for Chelsea for Donnarumma has been removed.

