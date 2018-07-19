XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

19/07/2018 - 21:16 BST

Rosenborg Dump Coach Days Before Celtic Meeting

 




Norwegian side Rosenborg have sacked their coach Kare Ingebrigtsen with immediate effect, just days before their Champions League second qualifying round match against Celtic.

Ingebrigtsen guided his team to the league title last year and leaves the team placed second in the Norwegian league table this term with 33 points from 16 games, two points behind leaders SK Brann.




Rosenborg have also progressed in the Champions League qualifiers, having just overcome Icelandic side Valur Rejkjavik 3-2 on aggregate by virtue of a controversial penalty from Niklas Bentdner.

Celtic are scheduled to take on the Norwegian champions in the first leg of the second qualifying round match on Tuesday.
 


The two sides previously met each other last year in the third qualifying round, with the Scottish giants winning the tie 1-0 in the end.

The Hoops will have their own problems to take care this term with Jozo Simunovic set to miss the first leg after being sent off in the win over Alashkert, a punishment that could further be increased.


Fellow defenders Mikael Lustig and Dedryck Boyata are yet to return following their international duty in the World Cup.
 