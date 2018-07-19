Sheffield United Have Bid Accepted For Leeds United Linked Defender

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United linked defender John Egan is set to join Sheffield United after the Blades had an offer accepted by Brentford, according to Sky Sports News.



The Whites have been mooted as having an interest in Egan as they look to strengthen their defensive options this summer.











But Yorkshire rivals Sheffield United have moved for the Brentford star and have seen their £4m bid accepted.



Sheffield United wanted to sign Egan in the January transfer window and now, six months later, look set to get their man.





He will now be expected to undergo a medical and agree personal terms with the Blades.



The 25-year-old centre-back had a loan spell with Sheffield United in 2012.



Egan joined Brentford in 2016 and caught the eye with his performances at the back for the Bees last term in the Championship.



A Republic of Ireland international, Egan made 33 appearances in the Championship for Brentford last season.

