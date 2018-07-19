Steven Gerrard Reassures Rangers Star Over Future Despite Loan Plans

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers boss Steven Gerrard has reassured Greg Docherty that he remains part of his plans, despite making the midfielder available for loan.



Gerrard is still assessing his squad ahead of the start of the new Scottish Premiership campaign and has decided that Docherty can leave.











But, according to the Press Association, Gerrard has taken time to tell Docherty that he remains part of his long term plans at Ibrox.



A loan switch for the youngster is viewed as one which can help his development before a return to Rangers.





No decision has been taken on where Docherty might move on loan this summer.



The Gers only signed the 21-year-old earlier this year, snapping him up from Hamilton and handing him a four-and-a-half-year contract at Ibrox.



He did feature for Rangers last term and clocked up 14 appearances for the Gers across all competitions.



But Docherty looks set to have to wait for his next outing in a Rangers shirt.

