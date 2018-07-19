Super Agent Conducts Talks With Chelsea Target’s Agent

Follow @insidefutbol





Macedonian super-agent Fali Ramadani met the representative of Chelsea target Daniele Rugani on Wednesday night for talks on behalf of the Blues.



Chelsea are trying to land the signature of the Juventus defender as soon as possible and Ramadani has been tasked with the job of conducting the negotiations.











The super-agent has already been in talks with Juventus sporting director Fabio Paratici over a deal to sign Rugani and a rough agreement is in place between the two clubs.



According to Italian broadcaster SportItalia, Ramadani conducted another round of talks with the defender’s agent late last night to define the details of the operation.





Chelsea are expecting to get the deal over the line to sign Rugani from Juventus for a transfer fee of around £45m and are looking to push through the agreement in the coming days.



The club also have an agreement in place with the player and Rugani is claimed to have given his nod to a five-year contract worth £4m per season with the Blues.



The defender is waiting for the two clubs to finalise the agreement before he takes a flight to London in order to complete the transfer.



Rugani worked under Maurizio Sarri at Empoli and the new Chelsea boss is believed to be keen to introduce him to the squad as soon as possible.

