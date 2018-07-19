XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

19/07/2018 - 13:25 BST

Super Agent Flies To Germany As Bayern Munich Enter Chase For Manchester United Target

 




Bayern Munich are trying to overtake Manchester United in the pursuit of Eintracht Frankfurt winger Ante Rebic as his agent takes a flight to Germany for talks.

Following a strong World Cup, Rebic has attracted attention from some of the big wigs of European football this summer and is expected to leave Eintracht Frankfurt.




Arsenal and Tottenham are keen on taking him to England, but Manchester United are believed to be the club who have shown serious interest in signing the Croatian World Cup star.

Jose Mourinho’s side are believed to be in pole position to sign Rebic, but it has been claimed Bayern Munich are now trying to push their way ahead in the race to sign the winger.
 


According to Italian broadcaster SportItalia, Fali Ramadani, Rebic’s agent, has cut short his trip to Italy and has left for Germany to conduct talks over the future of the 24-year-old Croatian.

The German champions are trying to overtake Manchester United in the race for Rebic and are set to meet the player’s agent to understand the margins of a proposed deal.


Eintracht Frankfurt are claimed to be asking for a fee of around €40m to €50m for the player.

It remains to be seen how Manchester United react to Bayern Munich’s aggressive move in the market for Rebic.
 