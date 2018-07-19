Tottenham Spring Into Action But Everton Retain Pole In Ligue 1 Winger Chase

Follow @insidefutbol





Tottenham Hotspur have re-opened talks with the entourage of Bordeaux winger Malcom, but they remain firmly behind Everton in the transfer chase.



The Merseyside club have made swift progress in talks with the French outfit for the signature of the Brazilian winger and are expecting to get a deal over the line.











There is optimism amongst the Everton ranks that they could reach an agreement with Bordeaux by the end of the week or early next week for the winger’s proposed move to England.



Tottenham have also finally moved on Malcom and according to French sports daily L’Equipe, the north London club have re-opened channels of communication with the player’s entourage.





However, Everton continue to have the edge over his other suitors because of the progress they have made in negotiations with Bordeaux over recent days.



The French club are claimed to be asking for a fee of around €40m for Malcom’s transfer and Everton are confident of striking an agreement.



The Brazilian has already given his nod to a move to Inter, but the Nerazzurri have not managed to strike an agreement with Bordeaux and for the moment, they are a bystander in the negotiations.



Malcom is open to a move to Everton as he is desperate to leave Bordeaux and is more than willing to play in the Premier League.

