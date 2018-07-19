We Are Liverpool – Reds Star Says Side Should Win All Friendlies

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool left-back Alberto Moreno believes that the status of the club means they are should win all their pre-season matches, no matter who the opponents are.



The Reds have so far taken part in three pre-season friendlies, with Moreno featuring for 45 minutes in each of them.











There are still several more games left, with the next one being against Blackburn Rovers, and Moreno insists that the kind of strength his team have should create an expectation to win all of them, no matter what.



On the nature of the games they have been playing this summer, the 26-year-old said that they have been tough, whether it is because of the heat or that they have been out of action for quite some time now.





But that, the Spaniard insists isn't an excuse for playing poorly.



“All the pre-season games we’re playing are tough, whether it’s through the heat we’re playing in [or] because we’ve gone a while now without playing in a game", Moreno told his club's official website.



“Also, we’re training really hard right now here at Melwood and so you do feel that in your legs a little when you do play a match and you are a bit more tired than usual.



“But that’s not an excuse.



"At the end of the day, we are Liverpool and we have to be winning all these pre-season games.



"It’s true we’re now facing a side from the Championship, so we have to give of our best and win the game.”



Jurgen Klopp's side will visit the United States later this month to play against Borussia Dortmund, Manchester City and Manchester United in the International Champions Cup.

