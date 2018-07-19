We Have To Say This – Ajax Deal-Maker Rules Out Selling Tottenham Hotspur Linked Talent

Follow @insidefutbol





Ajax director of football Marc Overmars has indicated that the club are not keen to sell Juventus and Tottenham Hotspur linked defender Matthijs de Ligt this summer.



Still only 18, the Dutchman is considered one of the most promising centre-backs in European football at the moment and has already featured in a Europa League final.











Despite his tender years, De Ligt already has 62 appearances under his belt in the Ajax first team and was a mainstay in their squad last season, playing 39 times for the Dutch giants.



He has been heavily linked with a move away from Ajax, with clubs such as Barcelona, Bayern Munich, Juventus and Tottenham believed to be eyeing snaring him away from the Amsterdam ArenA.





However, Overmars insisted that the club are now keen to make a policy of not selling young players such as De Ligt and stressed that they must play more games for Ajax next season.



Asked about the futures of De Ligt and other such talented youngsters in the squad, the Ajax deal-maker told Dutch daily De Telegraaf: “We are now at a point where we have to say, we won’t sell boys who are 19, 20 years old.



“Not even for absurd amounts.



“Let them play 40 games for Ajax this season.”



Ajax are in a position to ignore bids for De Ligt as he still has three years left on his current deal with a club reserving an option to extend it for one more year.

