Aston Villa In Advanced Talks To Sell Club, Middle East Consortium Closing In

Follow @insidefutbol





Aston Villa are in advanced negotiations to sell the club to a consortium from the Middle East, according to the Telegraph.



Villa have been beset by financial issues since failing to win promotion to the Premier League at the end of last season.











They have been searching for investment to ease their woes and the club could now be set to be sold to a group from the Middle East.



The consortium are believed to come from Egypt.





And Villa owner Dr Tony Xia is close to agreeing the full sale of the Championship club.



New ownership would be a boost for Aston Villa as they seek to hold onto their stars and launch a renewed promotion push under Steve Bruce next term.



Villa came close to going up last season, but fell at the final hurdle in the playoff final.



It remains to be seen how quickly the sale could be concluded.

