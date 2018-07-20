XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

20/07/2018 - 22:12 BST

Best Captain I’ve Had – Former Sheffield Wednesday Boss Hails Sunderland New Boy Glenn Loovens

 




Former Sheffield Wednesday manager Carlos Carvalhal has hailed defender Glenn Loovens as the best captain he has had after the Dutchman joined Sunderland.

Loovens departed Sheffield Wednesday following the end of last season and left having made 131 league appearances for the Owls following his arrival at Hillsborough in 2013.




The defender turned out under Carvalhal during the Portuguese's reign at Wednesday and the former Owls boss still has fond memories of him.

Wishing Loovens luck, Carvalhal also took to social media to dub the 34-year-old the best captain he has had the pleasure of managing.
 


The ex-Swansea City boss wrote: "Great man, great player….best "Captain" I work[ed with] so far. Wish you all the best Glen." [sic]

Loovens has put pen to paper to a two-year contract at Sunderland and becomes Black Cats boss Jack Ross' seventh arrival of the summer.


The veteran defender will be looking to make sure Sunderland's stay in League One is a short one. 

Ross' side open their league campaign by welcoming Charlton Athletic to the Stadium of Light on 4th August.
 