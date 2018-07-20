Dr Tony Xia’s Assistant Comments Amid Aston Villa Takeover Talk, Possible Hint Dropped

Follow @insidefutbol





The assistant to Aston Villa owner Dr Tony Xia has commented amid speculation the club is about to be sold to a consortium from the Middle East.



Villa have been rocked by financial problems after missing out on promotion to the Premier League at the end of last season.











Takeover rumours have swirled and it was claimed on Friday that the Championship side are now close to being sold to a group in Egypt.



Now Rongtian He, who is Xia's assistant, has sent out a message which could indicate the club is close to being sold.





He wrote on Twitter: "No one is bigger than the club.



"From the first day on, we just want to do the best we can for the club."



A takeover could be good news for Aston Villa boss Steve Bruce, who has been wrestling with the prospect of losing a number of his top performers to other clubs.



It remains to be seen how quickly a takeover could happen, while fans will also want to hear further details about the Middle East consortium looking to take control at Villa Park.

