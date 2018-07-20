XRegister
06 October 2016

20/07/2018 - 19:12 BST

Everton In Advanced Talks Over £50m Richarlison Capture

 




Everton are in advanced discussions to sign attacking midfielder Richarlison from Watford in a £50m deal, according to Sky Sports News.

The Toffees have so far faced frustration in the transfer market and look set to be beaten to the signature of Bordeaux winger Malcom by Roma.




But the Merseyside giants are determined to make a splash and are working to take Richarlison to Goodison Park.

They are now in advanced discussions with Watford over a £50m deal.
 


Richarlison impressed with his performances in the Premier League with Watford last season.

And Everton have seen enough to know they want the Brazilian to continue his development at Goodison Park.


Everton boss Marco Silva knows all about Richarlison due to his time at Vicarage Road.

Just 21 years old, Watford signed Richarlison last year from Brazilian outfit Fluminense for a fee of £11.2m.

Watford could now be set for a big profit on the Brazilian attacker.
 