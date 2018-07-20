Fitness My Focus, Leeds United Star Admits After Friendly Outing

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United midfielder Ronaldo Vieira has revealed that wearing the captain's armband was an enjoyable feeling for him, though his focus remains elsewhere ahead of the new season.



The 20-year-old was given the chance to lead a relatively young looking Leeds side that played out a 1-1 friendly draw against York City on Thursday.











The English Under-21 international took time to give his reaction about the match, insisting that it was hard specifically because it was the first time the players had to play for full 90 minutes and with it just being the start of pre-season, the situation was difficult.



“It was hard being the first 90 minutes, but that is how it is supposed to be, the legs are supposed to hurt during pre season", Vieira told his club's official channel.





“Hopefully the 90 minutes will do us good, along with the other lads who played 90 minutes on Tuesday.



“Everyone is feeling fit, we have all been working hard and things are good, the hard work is paying off."



Vieira admits that it was nice to lead the team, but he is focused on gaining match fitness.



“I enjoyed having the captain's armband, but I’m not worried about that, I just want to get out on the pitch, do my best and get the fitness in."



Marcelo Bielsa's side will play their next friendly game against Southend United on Sunday.

