Get A Fox In The Box, Rangers Legend Tells Gers

Rangers legend Derek Johnstone is sure the Gers will be looking at bringing in another striker and feels they need a natural finisher.



Boss Steven Gerrard made no bones about his displeasure with his side's attacking play during their Europa League first qualifying round win over FK Shkupi.











Gerrard is looking for big improvements and it has been speculated he is now scouring the transfer market for another hitman.



Johnstone is in full agreement that Rangers do need another striker and he has called for the Gers to find a fox in the box.





He wrote in his Evening Times column: "I am sure he and Gary McAllister will be a sitting down and looking at options to bring a striker in.



"It is a natural striker we need, a predator in the box.



"I know they are hard to come by but we need someone that is in the box all the time and sniffs out chances and goals", Johnstone added.



And Johnstone thinks Rangers must look for an Ally McCoist, Kris Boyd type hitman who can put the chances away.



"Rangers need a McCoist or Boyd type striker. That is what they are lacking at this moment in time."



Rangers are next in action in a friendly clash against Wigan Athletic at Ibrox on Sunday and Gerrard will want to see a more lethal showing from his attackers.

