I’m Here To Kick On – Danny Ward Completes Leicester City Move

Liverpool have sold goalkeeper Danny Ward to fellow Premier League side Leicester City.



The Foxes are paying a fee of £12.5m to snap up Ward from last season's Champions League finalists and he will be expected to provide competition for Kasper Schmeichel. Liverpool will also be entitled to 20 per cent of any future fee.











Ward joined Liverpool from Wrexham and had a series of loan spells away from Anfield as he honed his skills.



In the 2016/17 campaign the goalkeeper was on loan at Huddersfield Town and helped the Terriers to win promotion to the Premier League.





The 25-year-old has put pen to paper to a contract running until the summer of 2022 with Leicester.



Ward insists he is now looking to kick on at the King Power Stadium and also taste success during his time at the club.



"I’m delighted to be here and I’m really looking forward to the future with this football club", he told Leicester's official site.



"I’ve come here to develop my all-round game and hopefully help deliver some more success.



"The club has had that in recent years and hopefully there’s more to come in the future", Ward added.



A senior Wales international, Ward has won four caps for his country.

