It’s About Convincing Chelsea – Former AC Milan Star Says Alvaro Morata Would Be Perfect Signing

Former AC Milan defender Luca Antonini thinks that Alvaro Morata would be the right fit for the Rossoneri and feels the real job now is convincing Chelsea to let him go.



The Rossoneri are keen on landing Morata as they look to bring in a new striker for the forthcoming season.











Morata's future at Stamford Bridge is unclear after he struggled to impress last season and lost his spot to Olivier Giroud during the latter stages of the campaign.



AC Milan are keen on Morata and the player has also been claimed to be ready to return to Serie A, where he played for Juventus.





And former AC Milan star Antonini has given his backing to the swoop.



He told RMC Sport: "I think Morata and Milan have already chosen [each other].



"Clearly there is the need to convince Chelsea, who hold his registration.



"As far as I am concerned, I see the Spaniard as more suitable for Milan than a player like [Karim] Benzema."



AC Milan will be playing Europa League football next season after the Court of Arbitration for Sport overturned a ban imposed by UEFA for the breach of financial fair play rules.



Chelsea are also involved in the Europa League next term, meaning if Morata moved to the San Siro he could come up against the Blues.

