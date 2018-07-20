XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

20/07/2018 - 15:54 BST

I’ve Got Better At West Ham, Hammers Star Feels

 




West Ham United striker Jordan Hugill feels that he has improved a lot since he joined the Hammers from Preston North End and is hoping for good times ahead.

The centre-forward, who finished as Preston's highest scorer last season despite departing the club midway through the campaign, will face a bigger challenge at West Ham with the likes of Javier Hernandez, Marko Arnatuovic, Andy Carroll and Michail Antonio all battling it out for a first team spot.




The 26-year-old has already settled in the team and feels that he has improved a lot by getting to train with quality players every week.

He also stated that he feels good about himself at the moment and hopes that there are only good things waiting for him in the future at the club.
 


Hugill told the club's official website: “It’s brilliant for me and now I feel as I’ve settled in with all the lads and it’s a brilliant changing room to be involved in.

“I’d like to think I’ve improved since I came here.


Training with better players week-in, week-out you’ll get better and personally I do feel as though my game has expanded over the past few months.

"For me, as a whole, I feel good about myself at the moment and hopefully there is a lot more to come.”

Hugill will look to make most of the opportunities that come his way under Manuel Pellegrini and help West Ham have a successful campaign next term.

 