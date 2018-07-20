I’ve Got Better At West Ham, Hammers Star Feels

Follow @insidefutbol





West Ham United striker Jordan Hugill feels that he has improved a lot since he joined the Hammers from Preston North End and is hoping for good times ahead.



The centre-forward, who finished as Preston's highest scorer last season despite departing the club midway through the campaign, will face a bigger challenge at West Ham with the likes of Javier Hernandez, Marko Arnatuovic, Andy Carroll and Michail Antonio all battling it out for a first team spot.











The 26-year-old has already settled in the team and feels that he has improved a lot by getting to train with quality players every week.



He also stated that he feels good about himself at the moment and hopes that there are only good things waiting for him in the future at the club.





Hugill told the club's official website: “It’s brilliant for me and now I feel as I’ve settled in with all the lads and it’s a brilliant changing room to be involved in.



“I’d like to think I’ve improved since I came here.



“Training with better players week-in, week-out you’ll get better and personally I do feel as though my game has expanded over the past few months.



"For me, as a whole, I feel good about myself at the moment and hopefully there is a lot more to come.”



Hugill will look to make most of the opportunities that come his way under Manuel Pellegrini and help West Ham have a successful campaign next term.