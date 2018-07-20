I’ve Got To Prove To Jose Mourinho I Deserve To Play – Manchester United Defender

Follow @insidefutbol





Luke Shaw says he is determined to prove his worth to Jose Mourinho and why he deserves to be in a team of Manchester United's quality.



Shaw has not been able to settle in at Old Trafford due to his injury concerns over the past few years, but now has recovered and is raring to go.











Shaw believes that there is an opportunity for every player in the squad and the next five games will be only about getting back to full match fitness for him.



Looking at the bigger picture, Shaw has insisted that his aim is to be in the first team even when all the players are back available. The 23-year-old wants to prove to the Portuguese manager that he is capable of being in the team.





The defender told the club's official website: “There aren’t just opportunities for me, there are opportunities for all the players.



"I look at it like that and I’m training hard and when the games come around – the next five are all about fitness, I want to try to prove to the manager that I can be in his team.



"And not just for these games… when everyone comes back and everyone is fit and ready, I still want to be one of the first names on the team-sheet.



"It’s time for me to show him over the next few weeks in particular what I can do and why I deserve to be in his team.”



Shaw featured in 23 games for the Red Devils last season and will look to play as much as possible in the upcoming campaign.