Jack Colback Poised To Seal Nottingham Forest Return

Out-of-favour Newcastle United midfielder Jack Colback is joining Nottingham Forest on a season-long loan deal.



Colback is not in Magpies manager Rafael Benitez's plans at St. James' Park and moves have been afoot for him to head elsewhere this summer.











The 28-year-old spent the second half of last season on loan at the City Ground and has a fan in Tricky Trees boss Aitor Karanka.



Now he is returning to Forest, according to the Nottingham Post, and joining on a loan deal.





Nottingham Forest have already done significant transfer business so far this summer, but are not slowing down and Colback is heading through the door.



He made 16 appearances for the Tricky Trees during his loan spell at the club last term.



Newcastle have been keen to offload a player who takes home £40,000 a week and has a year left on his contract.



Colback joined Newcastle in 2014 from Sunderland.

