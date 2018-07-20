XRegister
20/07/2018 - 10:57 BST

Leeds United Spun Yarn By Florian Jozefzoon’s Agent

 




Florian Jozefzoon has joined Derby County from Brentford, despite his agent giving Leeds United the impression that he wanted to move to Elland Road.

Both Leeds and Derby had bids of £2.75m accepted by Brentford for the winger, but he has chosen the Rams over the Whites and signed a three-year deal at Pride Park.




Leeds had made a late move into the race to try to secure Jozefzoon's signature, but have been left reeling by losing out on the winger to Championship rivals.

The Whites made their move for the winger after being given the impression from Jozefzoon's agent that his client wanted to head to Elland Road, according to the Yorkshire Evening Post.
 


Leeds are enduring a difficult transfer window, despite appointing legendary Argentine Marcelo Bielsa as their new head coach.

The Yorkshire side have so far signed just two players, both on loan, from Premier League side Chelsea.


They have been chasing the services of a striker, but have failed to make progress with interest in Matej Vydra and Abel Hernandez.

Both Vydra and Hernandez are so far out of Leeds' price range.

With the clock ticking, Leeds are under pressure to get deals done.
 