Leeds United Star Expected To Move When New Club Found

Eunan O'Kane is set to leave Leeds United as soon as he can find a new club.



The former Bournemouth midfielder split fan opinion with his performances for Leeds last term and his future has been subject to speculation.











O'Kane is out of the picture under new head coach Marcelo Bielsa and, according to the Yorkshire Evening Post, will leave Elland Road as soon as he can find a new club.



The midfielder's agents are likely to be hard at work finding a number of options for their client.





He made 32 appearances in all competitions for the Whites last term, providing three assists.



O'Kane's contract at Leeds still has a further three years left to run.



The midfielder has signficant Championship experience, having made over 100 appearances in the division throughout his career.



O'Kane, who joined Leeds from Bournemouth, has been capped on seven occasions by the Republic of Ireland at international level.

