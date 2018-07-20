Leeds United Target Jordan Hugill Drops Hint Over Future

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United target Jordan Hugill has dropped a big hint he is not considering leaving West Ham United this summer by revealing he wants to learn from new manager Manuel Pellegrini.



The Hammers appointed former Manchester City and Real Madrid boss Pellegrini as their new manager earlier this summer and he has been backed in the transfer market.











Much is expected from the Chilean and Hugill, who has been linked with leaving the London Stadium amid claims Leeds are one of the clubs keen, wants to soak up tips and tricks from Pellegrini.



In an indication that leaving is not in his mind, Hugill told the club's official site: "I’m really enjoying working under the manager and his coaches.





"His honours speak for themselves, so I can only learn from someone of his stature.



"It’s brilliant for me to come in and be around him and hopefully pick up everything that I can from him", the former Preston North End striker added.



West Ham swooped to sign Hugill from Preston in the January transfer window earlier this year, but he struggled for first team football.



Hugill will hope he can catch Pellegrini's eye and make an impact in the Premier League in the forthcoming campaign.

