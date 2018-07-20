Liverpool Confirm Tour Squad, Xherdan Shaqiri Included

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool have confirmed a 29-man squad for their pre-season tour to the United States.



The Reds still have some players on extended holidays following their World Cup duty in Russia this summer with their respective national teams.











But summer signing Xherdan Shaqiri, who is on his post-World Cup break, will join up with the squad in New Jersey.



Striker Danny Ings is not included in the travelling party as Liverpool decide to keep him at Melwood for further training sessions due to time missed from blisters and an ankle injury.





Liverpool have three games awaiting them in the United States as they ramp up their preparations for the new season.



The Reds kick off their International Champions Cup participation by playing Jurgen Klopp's former club Borussia Dortmund on Sunday.



The Merseyside giants then face Manchester City next Wednesday and finish their fixtures by playing Manchester United next Saturday.



Liverpool Squad For United States Tour



Karius, Clyne, Fabinho, Van Dijk, Wijnaldum, Milner, Keita, Mane, Salah, Gomez, Sturridge, Grujic, Klavan, Moreno, Lallana, Shaqiri, Robertson, Origi, Solanke, Matip, Phillips, Jones, Markovic, Ojo, Woodburn, Kelleher, Camacho, Chirivella, Grabara

