20/07/2018 - 18:14 BST

Liverpool Talent Already Feeling Benefits of Naby Keita and Fabinho Arrival

 




Liverpool youngster Curtis Jones insists that the opportunity to train with new signings Naby Keita and Fabinho has been immensely helpful for him.

The youngster has featured in all four of his side's pre-season friendlies thus far, most recently against Blackburn Rovers on Thursday, match his side won 2-0.




The opportunities have given Jones the chance to spend time with the two new signings and the midfielder insists that he has hugely benefited from it.

Heaping praise on the duo, the 17-year-old said that both are top players and that is precisely the reason why the club spent money to bring them to Liverpool,
 


Watching them train and working alongside them has therefore been hugely important for Jones, as he himself insists.

“They are two top players which you can see [and that’s] why the club got them in", Jones told his club's official website.


“Watching them training [and] training alongside them has really helped me and I’ve come a long way since I’ve been with them in training.”

Jones, a product of Liverpool's youth academy, featured 15 times for the young Reds in the Under-18 Premier League last season, scoring nine goals and setting up four for his team-mates.

 