Manchester City Keen On Miralem Pjanic and Mateo Kovacic

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola is interested in Juventus midfielder Miralem Pjanic and Real Madrid schemer Mateo Kovacic.



The Citizens are still reeling after losing out on Jorginho to Chelsea, having long thought that the Italy international wanted to move to the Etihad Stadium.











The champions are plotting their next move and, according to Spanish TV programme El Chiringuito, Guardiola is keen on Pjanic and Kovacic.



Both would present difficult negotiations for Manchester City, but Kovacic is keen to secure more playing time next season.





But Manchester City will not make their interest public for fear of driving the eventual price of a deal upwards.



The Citizens are also looking for an indication from both players that they would welcome the move.



Manchester City are keen to make sure they avoid another Jorginho situation.



However, the Citizens have not drawn the curtain on the transfer market and are still actively looking for signings, despite being stung in their Jorginho chase.

