Marcelo Bielsa Is What Leeds United Needed, Whites Star Admits

Leeds United defender Pontus Jansson believes that the Whites need a hard taskmaster and new head coach Marcelo Bielsa fits that bill.



The veteran coach was appointed the man in charge at Elland Road this summer after the board completed the sacking of their second head coach in a single season in the form of Paul Heckingbottom.











The Swedish international, who has been at Elland Road since the summer of 2016, initially on loan and then on a permanent basis, insists that Bielsa is the kind of boss the team needed.



The appointment of the Argentine is beneficial for Jansson as well as he believes that on a personal level it will assist his development.





Asked about Bielsa by Swedish daily Expressen, Jansson said: "Just for that reason, it feels even better to be in Leeds.



"I think he will benefit my personal development.



"As a team, Leeds need a hard coach, I myself have had coaches of that kind in Italy.



"It's a completely different mentality that I really like."



Jansson's future has been a matter of constant speculation and the 27-year-old took time to insist that his aim is still to play in the Premier League with Leeds.



"I want to experience many things in my career.



"I have always said that the dream is to play in the Premier League with Leeds.



"That's all I have in my head right now. I've been there for two years and have experienced the most, both positive and negative."



Jansson is currently on holiday following his involvement in the World Cup with Sweden.

