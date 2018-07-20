Meeting Under Way: Agent of Chelsea Target Pushing Deal Forward With Juventus

Follow @insidefutbol





Juventus' sporting director Fabio Paratici is meeting Daniele Rugani's agent Davide Torchia this lunchtime as a move to Chelsea for the defender draws closer.



A switch for Rugani to Stamford Bridge is expected to be discussed over lunch, while Juventus will also make their final requests relating to the deal.











According to Italian broadcaster Sportitalia, the meeting shows that the deal is on track and could be concluded ahead of Juventus heading off on tour.



The Bianconeri are travelling to the United States, where their first friendly game will be against Bayern Munich on 25th July.





Rugani is also claimed to be excited at the prospect of working under Maurizio Sarri at Chelsea.



The defender had a spell playing for Sarri at Empoli and remains a firm fan of the manager's methods.



Sarri has already made his first signing for Chelsea in the shape of defensive midfielder Jorginho, who arrived from Napoli.



He is now looking to quickly add Rugani to the mix.

