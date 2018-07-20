Mohamed Salah Told Me To Hurry Up And Sign – Liverpool New Boy Alisson

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool new boy Alisson has revealed he told former Roma team-mate Mohamed Salah not to worry about the status of his move to Anfield as it was happening, after he was urged to hurry up and sign.



The shot-stopper has completed a switch to Liverpool from Roma, with the Reds having made him the most expensive goalkeeper in world football.











Alisson played with Salah at Roma and revealed that when the hitman heard the move could happen, he told his former team-mate to hurry up and sign for the Reds.



And the goalkeeper reassured Salah that he was on his way.





"We didn’t have that much contact after he left Roma, we met again in the [Champions League] game when we were up against each other", Alisson told LFC TV, when asked about Salah.



"Yesterday, he sent me a message saying: ‘Hey, what are you waiting for?’ As the negotiations were at an advanced stage, I replied to him straight away saying: ‘Calm down, I’m on my way!’"



Alisson now admits he is looking forward to being on the same team as Salah once again.



"I’m really happy to have the opportunity to play alongside him again.



"As well as being a great player, he is a huge character and a great person – which is the most important thing.



"To be with these great people and players day to day is fantastic for me", the goalkeeper added.



Alisson will be expected to slot in as Liverpool's number 1, dislodging Loris Karius from his spot between the sticks; Karius made two big mistakes in the Champions League final which cost Liverpool dearly.

