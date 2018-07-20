Napoli Lodge Alvaro Morata Enquiry

Follow @insidefutbol





Napoli have made an enquiry about the availability of Chelsea striker Alvaro Morata.



The Spanish hitman has been linked with leaving Stamford Bridge this summer following a season in which he failed to impose himself in the Premier League.











Morata has been linked with Juventus, but the Bianconeri's signing of Cristiano Ronaldo appears to have shut the door on a return to Turin.



AC Milan are another option in Serie A for Morata and the Rossoneri are now free to play in the Europa League next term after winning their case against UEFA at the Court of Arbitration for Sport.





Now Napoli have emerged as a potential third option for Morata in Italy.



According to Sky Italia, Napoli have made an enquiry with Chelsea about Morata.



But it is not clear that a transfer could take place given the costs involved.



Napoli are looking to make sure they balance the books this summer, meaning a sell to buy policy is set to be pursued.

