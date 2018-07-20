Newcastle United Linked Hitman Drifting Towards Starting Season At Feyenoord

Follow @insidefutbol





There have been no developments regarding the future of Newcastle United linked striker Nicolai Jorgensen, meaning he is expected back at Feyenoord on Sunday.



Feyenoord are to head off to Turkey on Saturday where they are due to take on Fenerbahce in a friendly clash, but Jorgensen will not join the travelling party.











Due to his World Cup duty, the Denmark striker is not due to return to Feyenoord until Sunday.



He has been strongly linked with a move away from the Rotterdam club, with Newcastle, who tried to sign him in January, mooted as suitors.





But according to Dutch daily the Algemeen Dagblad, there are so far no developments regarding Jorgensen's future.



And as things stand, the Dane will head into the new campaign as a Feyenoord player.



It had been claimed earlier this summer that Feyenoord were willing to cut their asking price for Jorgensen.



But that has not been enough to bring clubs to the negotiating table for a player who scored 13 goals last season.

