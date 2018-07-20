Newcastle United Unlikely To Land West Ham Linked Centre-Back

Follow @insidefutbol





A deal for Newcastle United to sign Diego Reyes, who has also been linked with West Ham United, is looking unlikely to happen, it has been claimed.



The Mexico international defender is a free agent following the end of his contract at Portuguese giants FC Porto.











His availability has seen interest generated in his services and Turkish giants Fenerbahce have already sent an offer his way.



From the Premier League, West Ham and Newcastle are keen on Reyes.





But, according to the Chronicle, a deal for the Mexican to move to Newcastle is looking unlikely to happen.



Fenerbahce are claimed to be firmly in pole position to sign Reyes at present.



Reyes, 25, joined Porto from Club America in 2013, with the Portuguese side paying a fee of €7m for his services.



The defender has had two loan spells in La Liga, spenting time at Real Sociedad and Espanyol.



Reyes, a centre-back, departed Porto having made 49 appearances for the club in all competitions.

