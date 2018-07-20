Pep Guardiola Looking For Solution For Joe Hart

Follow @insidefutbol





Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is prepared to help Joe Hart find the exit door after the shot-stopper returned to the club.



Hart, who was left out of England's World Cup squad that travelled to Russia, returned to the Etihad after two disappointing loan spells, at Torino and West Ham.











The England international, who has 75 caps under his belt, is sure to start as Machester City's third choice goalkeeper after Ederson and Claudio Bravo.



Guardiola, who guided Manchester City to Premier League success last season, understands that it is a tough situation for Hart and has stated that the club will try to find a solution for the experienced goalkeeper so that he does not have to see out the final year of his contract at Etihad Stadium.





Guardiola was quoted as saying by the BBC: "Joe is our player. I know it is not easy for him.



"We will try and find a solution."



Hart spent time on loan at West Ham United last season, but struggled to impress at the London Stadium.



He already has interest from several clubs this summer.

