Quality Players, Top Side – Celtic Star Warns On Rosenborg Threat

Celtic defender Kristoffer Ajer has warned that the Bhoys' Champions League opponents Rosenborg are a top team with a lot of quality players.



The Hoops have managed to reach the second qualifying round of the tournament, by virtue of a 6-0 aggregate win over Alashkert in the first round.











Now they face relatively familiar opponents in the form of Rosenborg, having faced the Norwegian side previously in the same tournament a year ago.



Ajer, who will be without the assistance of his team-mate Jozo Simunovic after the defender picked up a red card in their last round match, insists that the game is going to be tough given the nature of their opponents.





According to Ajer, Rosenborg are a top team and can hurt any side that are less than 100 per cent.



“Rosenborg is a really tough opponent with a lot of quality players”, Ajer was quoted as saying by the Herald Scotland.



“When you play Champions League qualifiers you meet quality opponents. I know Rosenborg really well and last year they beat Ajax in the last [Europa League qualifying] round to go through, so they’re really a top side.



"They can really hurt you if you’re not 100 per cent up for the game.



“But we know that.



"When they come here next week then hopefully we’ll put on a really top performance.



"We also know that they’re a great team."



The first leg of the tie will be played at Celtic Park next Wednesday, with the second leg scheduled for 1st August.

