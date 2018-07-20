Roma Set To Present Bid To Beat Everton To Malcom

Follow @insidefutbol





Roma are to present an offer of €35m to Bordeaux later today in an effort to move ahead of Everton in the race for the Brazilian.



Everton want to snap up Malcom and have been in talks with Bordeaux to explore a deal. However, the Toffees have no agreement in place with Malcom, unlike Roma.











According to Italian outlet Calciomercato.it, Roma have found an agreement with Malcom's agents based on a five-year deal at €3m per year.



Roma will now look to tie up the other end of the operation and are set to approach Bordeaux.





They will put €35m on the plate for a player Bordeaux have been valuing at €40m.



Roma are hoping to do a deal quickly for the winger, who has been on the agenda of a number of clubs in recent months.



Inter tried to do a deal and while gaining approval from Malcom, failed to convince Bordeaux to accept their proposal.



Tottenham Hotspur have also been in touch with Malcom's agents to register their interest.

