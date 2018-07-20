Roma To Kick Off Efforts To Beat Everton To Malcom From Friday

Follow @insidefutbol





Roma have held a positive meeting with Malcom's agents and will start work on Friday morning to beat Everton to the Brazilian's signature.



Everton have been putting in the legwork and negotiating with Bordeaux in order to take Malcom to Goodison Park this summer.











But the Toffees now have serious competition for Malcom and Roma are pressing the accelerator.



They held a meeting with Malcom's agents and intermediaries on Thursday evening which, according to Sky Italia, ended positively.





Now Roma will start work to beat Everton to Malcom's signature and will put together a proposal they hope will meet with Bordeaux's approval.



Malcom is keen to move to Serie A and gave the green light to Inter earlier this summer.



But the Nerazzurri could not manage to find an agreement with Bordeaux and have since cooled their interest.



It is claimed that Bordeaux are looking for €40m in order to let Malcom move on.

