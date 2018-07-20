XRegister
X
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

20/07/2018 - 22:22 BST

Sampdoria Target West Ham Star, Player Would Welcome Move

 




Sampdoria have rekindled their interest in West Ham midfielder Pedro Obiang and the player is claimed to be excited about the potential move.

Obiang, whose stock is high in Serie A, has been linked with leaving the Hammers in this summer's transfer window.




He is already attracting interest from Atalanta, but now, according to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, Sampdoria are thinking of snapping Obiang up.

The 26-year-old came through the youth ranks at Sampdoria and turned out for the club until a 2015 move to West Ham.
 


It is claimed that Obiang would be excited about the prospect of returning to Sampdoria.

But the Serie A side still have some doubts about doing the deal.


Financially signing Obiang would be a big investment for Sampdoria and the midfielder is believed to earn close to €3m per year at West Ham. 

It remains to be seen what plans new West Ham manager Manuel Pellegrini has for Obiang.
 