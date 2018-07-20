XRegister
20/07/2018 - 15:48 BST

Sokratis Ready To Help Out Arsenal Youngster

 




Arsenal's new centre-back Sokratis Papastathopoulos has revealed that he will do everything to help team-mate Konstantinos Mavropanos have a successful spell at the Emirates.

Sokratis left his native Greece at the age of 20 to sign for Genoa in Italy, and Mavrapanos did the same by signing for Arsenal in January.




The defender feels he knows exactly what Mavrapanos is going through and is ready to help the youngster out with his experience. 

The centre-back believes that it is a part of a senior player's duty to guide the youngsters and offer them the benefit of their experience.
 


Sokratis also said that he will do everything possible to help all the youngsters in the team so that they feel at home from the first day.

He told the club's official website: “I think this is my work and the work of the other guys with experience, to help the young guys.


“From the first day, I will do everything so that the young guys feel like they have been here for a lot of years."

The defender, who featured in 43 games for Borussia Dortmund last term, will look to cement his place in Arsenal's first team as the new season gets under way from 11th August 2018.
 