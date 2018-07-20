XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

20/07/2018 - 12:00 BST

Tottenham Hotspur Linked Teen Talent Signs New Hamburg Contract

 




Tottenham Hotspur target Jann-Fiete Arp has signalled his intention not to leave Hamburg this summer by putting pen to paper to a new contract.

The 18-year-old striker has turned heads with his displays and his potential is regarded as substantial, with several sides having shown an interest in him.




Mauricio Pochettino's Spurs are amongst the sides credited with being keen on Arp, along with German giants Bayern Munich, and following Hamburg's relegation from the Bundesliga the teenager could have chosen to jump ship.

But instead he has signed a new contract with Hamburg.
 


The deal sees the striker extend his contract by a further year, until the summer of 2020.

Arp will be expected to play a big part in helping Hamburg secure an instant return to the Bundesliga in the forthcoming campaign.


He made 18 appearances in Hamburg's ill-fated Bundesliga season last term, scoring twice.

At youth level, Arp has scored 46 goals in 54 games for Hamburg.
 