Tottenham Hotspur Linked Teen Talent Signs New Hamburg Contract

Tottenham Hotspur target Jann-Fiete Arp has signalled his intention not to leave Hamburg this summer by putting pen to paper to a new contract.



The 18-year-old striker has turned heads with his displays and his potential is regarded as substantial, with several sides having shown an interest in him.











Mauricio Pochettino's Spurs are amongst the sides credited with being keen on Arp, along with German giants Bayern Munich, and following Hamburg's relegation from the Bundesliga the teenager could have chosen to jump ship.



But instead he has signed a new contract with Hamburg.



Fiete verlängert!🖍 Jann-Fiete Arp setzt ein starkes Zeichen und weitet seinen bestehenden Vertrag um ein weiteres Jahr bis 2020 aus💯#nurderHSV #Vertragsverlängerung pic.twitter.com/Azw9S36GRl — Hamburger SV (@HSV) July 20, 2018



The deal sees the striker extend his contract by a further year, until the summer of 2020.



Arp will be expected to play a big part in helping Hamburg secure an instant return to the Bundesliga in the forthcoming campaign.



He made 18 appearances in Hamburg's ill-fated Bundesliga season last term, scoring twice.



At youth level, Arp has scored 46 goals in 54 games for Hamburg.

