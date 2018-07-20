XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

20/07/2018 - 18:11 BST

Tottenham Hotspur Lock Down Duo On New Contracts

 




Premier League giants Tottenham Hotspur have tied down winger Erik Lamela and forward Heung-Min Son on new long-term contracts.

Son, who arrived in England from Bayer Leverkusen in 2015, has put pen-to-paper to a contract that runs until June 2023, while his team-mate will stay at White Hart Lane until at least June 2022.




The duo have played important roles in Tottenham's success over the last few years, contributing both with goals as well as assists.

Son has as many as 47 goals to his name in 140 appearances, while his team-mate Lamela has 23 in 154 since arriving from Roma in 2013.
 


Lamela's appearances though were curtailed last season as he took until November to return from an injury that he suffered the previous term.

He went on to manage 33 appearances from there on, setting up seven goals for his team-mates and scoring four goals.


The players will join up with the squad ahead of the tour of United States, where they will be competing in the International Champions Cup.

In the United States, they will play well known European sides in the form of Roma, Barcelona and AC Milan.
 