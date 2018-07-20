Tottenham Hotspur Scouting Young French Talent In Finland

Follow @insidefutbol





Tottenham Hotspur are running the rule over France Under-19 goalkeeper Yehvann Diouf, who is currently in action at the Under-19 European Championship in Finland.



The north London giants are looking for talents to add to their youth ranks and have zeroed in on Diouf.











According to France Football, Tottenham are scouting Diouf at the tournament in Finland, where he is France's first choice goalkeeper.



Diouf's contractual situation also makes him an attractive target.





The goalkeeper only has one year left on his contract with French club Troyes.



France lost 2-1 to the Ukraine earlier this week and have two group games remaining.



They take on Turkey later today, while England will then provide the opposition for France's final group game, on 23rd July.



It remains to be seen if Diouf will do enough to impress Tottenham into making an offer for his services with his performances in Finland, or whether the Premier League side might wait until next summer to make their approach.

