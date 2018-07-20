XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

20/07/2018 - 21:52 BST

We Couldn’t Say No – Francesco Totti On Losing Alisson To Liverpool

 




Roma legend and current director Francesco Totti believes that the Giallorossi simply could not say no to the offer put in by Liverpool for goalkeeper Alisson.

The Reds have snapped up the Brazilian custodian from Roma and in so doing made him the most expensive goalkeeper in world football.




Alisson was in superb form for Roma last season and the Serie A giants were hopeful of keeping him, but Totti says given the bid on the table they had no choice but to accept.

And the Roma legend is nevertheless sure that a strong side will take to the pitch at the Stadio Olimpico next season.
 


He told Sky Italia: "The market figures have changed.

"Spending €75m for a goalkeeper happens for the first time.


"We could not say no. 

"I am sorry to have lost one of the strongest goalkeepers in the world.

"But anyway, we will try to build a strong team."

With the signing of Alisson, Liverpool now have the most expensive goalkeeper in world football to go alongside the most expensive defender in the shape of Virgil van Dijk.

And the pressure will be on Jurgen Klopp to win his first trophy at Liverpool; the Reds are without silverware since 2012.
 