We Know All About You – Rosenborg Star Issues Warning To Celtic

Rosenborg striker Nicklas Bendtner believes that there will be hardly any surprise element in the Celtic side this term as the Bhoys have hardly changed from what they were last season.



The Norwegian outfit last met the Hoops in the third qualifying round of the Champions League last year. While the first leg of the tie ended in a goalless draw in Glasgow, James Forrest's strike in Trondheim secured a 1-0 aggregate win for Brendan Rodgers and his side.











Former Arsenal striker Bendtner believes that Rosenborg will be ready to make life difficult for their opponents this time around as they will be facing a similar side this time around as well.



"I think it will be a different match than last year. To be honest, we know how they play", Bendtner was quoted as saying by the Herald Scotland.





On the team they are about to face in the form of Celtic, the 30-year-old added: "I don't think Celtic have radically changed the way the play or the players they have so we are not going into the unknown when we play them.



"We know it's extremely difficult to beat a team like Celtic, but we have the opportunity at least.



"We think we can do it.



"Last year was a massive disappointment to go out like that to Celtic. Hopefully, it will turn out better now."



Rosenborg got past Icelandic side Valur 3-2 on aggregate to set up a date with Celtic next Tuesday.



Celtic on the other hand beat Armenian side Alashkert to reach the second qualifying round.

