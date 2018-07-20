We’re So Close To Scoring Heavily – Steven Gerrard Sees Rangers On Verge of Dishing Out Drubbing

Follow @insidefutbol





Steven Gerrard thinks his Rangers team are threatening to give someone a hiding, with goals almost certainly on the way.



The Gers struggled to hit the back of the net in their Europa League first qualifying round tie against FK Shkupi and came through just 2-0 on aggregate; the second leg in Macedonia finished goalless.











Gerrard was vocal after the tie about his side's need to improve in the attacking third and there have been calls for the new Rangers boss to go into the transfer market and secure a striker.



But Gerrard does not believe there is any need to panic and noted that against Shkupi, his side could have scored more goals.





And he can smell goals in the air.



"We're very, very close to scoring goals and we're very, very close to scoring heavily", Gerrard told Rangers TV.



"If you look at the Shkupi game at home, we had chances to get another four or five goals.



"Away from home we had three or four excellent chances where we were so close to getting that breakthrough.



"So I'm not worried, but we certainly do need to fine tune it a little bit", he added.



Rangers have just offloaded one striker in the shape of Eduardo Herrera, who has completed a season-long loan move back to Mexico, joining Santos Laguna.

