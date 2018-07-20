XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

20/07/2018 - 21:42 BST

We’re So Close To Scoring Heavily – Steven Gerrard Sees Rangers On Verge of Dishing Out Drubbing

 




Steven Gerrard thinks his Rangers team are threatening to give someone a hiding, with goals almost certainly on the way.

The Gers struggled to hit the back of the net in their Europa League first qualifying round tie against FK Shkupi and came through just 2-0 on aggregate; the second leg in Macedonia finished goalless.




Gerrard was vocal after the tie about his side's need to improve in the attacking third and there have been calls for the new Rangers boss to go into the transfer market and secure a striker.

But Gerrard does not believe there is any need to panic and noted that against Shkupi, his side could have scored more goals.
 


And he can smell goals in the air.

"We're very, very close to scoring goals and we're very, very close to scoring heavily", Gerrard told Rangers TV.


"If you look at the Shkupi game at home, we had chances to get another four or five goals. 

"Away from home we had three or four excellent chances where we were so close to getting that breakthrough.

"So I'm not worried, but we certainly do need to fine tune it a little bit", he added.

Rangers have just offloaded one striker in the shape of Eduardo Herrera, who has completed a season-long loan move back to Mexico, joining Santos Laguna.
 