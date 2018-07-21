XRegister
21/07/2018 - 16:25 BST

AC Milan Make Alvaro Morata Transfer Priority

 




AC Milan are focusing on signing Alvaro Morata from Chelsea.

The Rossoneri have had their suspension from European club competitions by UEFA overturned by the Court of Arbitration for Sport and are now focusing their efforts on the transfer market.




The Serie A giants want to bring in a top quality striker and have been linked with Morata and Karim Benzema.

But Benzema is out of the picture and the Rossoneri are focusing on Chelsea's Morata, according to Italian broadcaster Sportitalia.
 


Morata's future at Chelsea is under the microscope following a disappointing first season at Stamford Bridge.

And new Blues boss Maurizio Sarri is lining up a swoop for Juventus striker Gonzalo Higuain.


As such, Morata could be shipped out and Serie A could be his destination.

Juventus have cooled their interest after signing Cristiano Ronaldo from Real Madrid, but Napoli recently made an enquiry for Morata.

AC Milan however are to work hard to take Morata to the San Siro.
 