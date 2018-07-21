Arsenal Monitoring Torino Attacker, No Bid Lodged Yet

Follow @insidefutbol





Arsenal have been keeping tabs on Torino forward M'Baye Niang without making a concrete offer for the player.



The Gunners have done a bulk of their transfer business early in the summer, but the club are still believed to be in the market for players.











And there are suggestion that new head coach Unai Emery is eyeing adding more reinforcements to their squad and his eyes have drifted towards a player in Italy.



According to Italian sports daily Tuttosport, Arsenal are considering making a move for Torino forward Niang as part of their summer transfer plans.





The north London club are keeping a close watch on the player as they assess their plans in the window, but a move for Niang could still be on the cards in the next three weeks.



However, the Gunners are yet to slap in a contract proposal and they are still yet to take a final decision on whether to try and take the former AC Milan man to England.



Niang, who scored four goals last season in Serie A, has a contract until 2021 with Torino and has also been on the radar of French club Nice.

