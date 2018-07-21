Barcelona Linked With Shock Swoop For Liverpool Goalkeeper

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool custodian Simon Mignolet has emerged as a target for Barcelona as they seek a replacement for wantaway goalkeeper Jasper Cillessen.



After being the number two to Marc-Andre ter Stegen for two seasons, the Dutchman has told Barcelona that he wants to leave the club this summer.











Cillessen wants to play regular first team football going forward and has requested Barcelona entertain offers for him in the ongoing transfer window.



The Catalan giants are prepared to let the player leave and have been looking at a number of goalkeepers who could potentially replace the Dutchman in their squad this summer.





And according to Spanish sports daily Marca, Mignolet is one of the shot-stoppers Barcelona are considering signing as Cillessen’s replacement over the coming weeks.



Liverpool have paid a world record fee for a goalkeeper to sign Alisson from Roma and the Brazilian is expected to start the season as first choice at Anfield.



Mignolet lost his place in the starting eleven to Loris Karius last season and is expected to drop further down the pecking order at Liverpool.



The Belgian is expected to leave Liverpool this summer, but it remains to be seen whether he will consider joining Barcelona, where he would be expected to again play number two to Ter Stegen.

