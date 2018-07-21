XRegister
X
06 October 2016

21/07/2018 - 14:33 BST

Chelsea and Manchester United Target Sergej Milinkovic-Savic Wants Future Resolving

 




Chelsea, Manchester United and Real Madrid linked midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic is keen to sort out his future as soon as possible.

The Serbian midfielder has emerged as one of the hottest names in the market over the past few months and has been linked with a move to major club this summer.




However, Lazio have been adamant about getting a top price for the player and their steep financial demands have so far stopped his suitors from making any concrete offers.

Manchester United have remained keen on the player, but they have been unwilling to match Lazio’s demands, while Chelsea and Real Madrid are also potential destinations for Milinkovic-Savic.
 


Milinkovic-Savic is currently on holiday, but according to Italian outlet Lalaziosiamonoi, he wants to sort out his future by the end of July or early August in order to start the season with a clear mind.

The midfielder is happy in Rome, but believes the time is right for him to leave Lazio for one of the big wigs of European football.


Lazio are also keen to sell him for the right price, but for the moment they have not received an offer at which they would be willing to let him go.

The club have reportedly dropped their asking price to around €120m from €150m.
 